Laois Athletics News - here is all the latest news and pictures from the clubs in Laois

Laois Athletics

Upcoming Races

Parkruns

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00am.

County Championship Races

- 8th April - Masters and Juniors Road Race - St. Michael's.

- 11th May - Laois County Track and Field – St Abban's.

County Races

- 4th April Ballyroan Race Series (4k) – Abbeyleix.

- 18th April - Laois Secondary Schools Track and Field – St Abban's.

- 18th April - Ballyroan Race Series (4k) – Ballinakill.

- 22nd April - St Michaels Heritage 5k – The Heritage Killenard.

- 2nd May - Ballyroan Race Series (5k) – Spink.

- 7th May - St Abbans Open Sports Day – St Abban's.

- 9th May - St Abbans League - Luggacurran.

National Races

- 2nd April - Leinster 10-mile Road Championship- Raheny

- 7th April - National Juvenile Indoor Championships Day 1 - Athlone IT.

- 8th April - Irish Life Health National Spring Throws - TBC

- 13th April - Inter Varsities Track and Field Championship – Queens University, Belfast

- 14th April - Inter Varsities Track and Field Championship - Queens University, Belfast

- 22nd April - Irish Life Health National Road Relay Championships - Raheny

- 27th April - South Leinster Schools Day 1 – RSC Waterford

- 3rd May - South Leinster Schools Day 2- RSC Waterford

- 7th May - Leinster Novice & Masters Road Race - TBC.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website or our Gmail laoisathleticspro@gmail.com.

Ballyfin AC

Strength and Conditioning Training

Strength and Conditioning Training is back for the winter and will continue in The Ballyfin Community Hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm, bring a weight and an ab wheel if you have one. These classes are great to assist in core strength and compliment other sports as well.

€5 per session - well worth it! Please spread the word to anyone who you feel may be interested in coming along.

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am - meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Laois Senior Road Championships

Well done to all BA&D athletes who flew the flag for the club today in Fisherstown. Eleven senior athletes from the club competed, five ladies and six men.

The ladies ran very well, securing a Senior gold team performance this morning, with Sorcha Moloney (4th), Breda McDonald (5th), Louise Mahoney (6th), Kate McDonald (7th) and Siobhan Burke (14th) competing.

The Senior men also had an impressive morning, with a silver medal team performance. Cian McDonald ran his first Laois Senior race today, winning a silver individual medal behind St Abban's Sean Geoghegan. Tom Dunne finished 7th, Martin McDonald 17th, Noel Burke 18th, Paul Burke 23rd and John Kirwan 24th.

Open Non-Championship Juvenile Races: Well done to all juveniles from the club who ran this morning. Each of our athletes ran very well.

Girls U-8 250m: Clodagh Tarrant, 1st; Boys U-8 250m: Cormac Kelly, 6th; Girls U-10 350m: Hannah Burke 1st, Aisling Noone 6th; Boys U-10 350m: David Kelly, 5th; Girls U-12 600m: Katie Sheeran 6th, Ava Kelly 7th; Boys U-16 950m: Evan Hogg, 2nd.

Youth Cup Trials

The IMRA U-18 youth cup trials took place in Glendalough Wicklow on Saturday last. The club had 5 athletes running which was ran over 5km. In the boy’s race Ryan Hogg was 3rd home followed by his younger brother Evan in 4th. In the girl’s race Niamh McDonald 2nd, Sarah Delaney 4th and Jessica Brennan 5th. Well done to the 5 athletes that ran.

Fit for life race 1: Abbeyleix

Registration: from 6.30pm @ the South School. Race start: 7.30pm (walkers start at 7.15). Price: €6 per person, Post race refreshments: South School

Training

Training continues for all athletes in BallyroanAbbey GAA field from 7.30 on a Tuesday night.

Emo Rath AC

National Indoor Track & Field Day 2

Eoin Keenan competed in the Boys U-19 Triple Jump at Day 2 of the National Indoor Track & Field. This was only Eoin’s second time to compete in the event and he didn’t disappoint, finishing in a very credible 4th place, with a decent jump of 11.94m. Well done Eoin. He will also be competing again next weekend in his preferred High Jump event.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes Strength Training in Vicarstown Hall on Wednesdays; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo and Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings

Mountmellick AC

Laois County Senior Road Race

We had several juveniles and one senior athlete take part in this year’s Laois County Senior Road Race. Well done to Anthony, Michelle, Patricia, & Paul Conroy, Gabija Appleby and Jason Behan who took part in the juvenile races and very well done to Colin Grennan, who took part in his first County Senior Road Race this year too.

Club Training

Our over 12’s group training is on Monday & Wednesdays from 7-8pm.

Our Under 12’s have been reduced to one night per week on alternating days, Monday/Wednesday each week, and this will be reviewed when we return to summertime.

Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Downey’s Laois Athletics Senior Road race

Well done to all the juveniles who ran last Sunday in Fisherstown as part of The Downey’s Laois Athletics Senior Road Racing Championships, hosted by Oughaval AC. Fionn Duggan 1st boys U-8; Pierce Hartigan 5th boys U-8; Lucy Hartigan 7th girls U-10; Cillian Whearty 4th boys U-14; Orla Hartigan 1st girls U-16; Cora Wilkey 3rd girls U-16; Oisin Jago 1st boys U-16; Conor Whearty 4th boys U-16.

National Indoors

Cathal Connaghton ended a wonderful indoor season today competing in the boys U-18 800m in Athlone. Cathal progressed easily from the heat, doing as much as he needed to. In an exciting final a couple of hours later, Cathal gave his all and finished 6th in 2.01.67.

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm.Enquires can be made to John Scully 085-1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Laois Senior Road Race Championships

Well done to all our juveniles who competed in the non-championships races that took place prior to the senior event. Ava McDonald came home 4th U-8. Emma Jane Cuddy took bronze in the U-12 600M. Fionn Cuddy had a fine run to take gold in the U-12 600M. Grace Meade was fifth home in the girls U-14.

In the Senior races, Portlaoise took silver team prize; comprising of Sharon Grant in second, followed closely by Paula Grant in third. Maria Cuddy and Anna Duggan continuing their strong weather running rounded out the team. Niamh Kavanagh, Aoife O’Malley, Nuala Arrigan and Marie O'Rourke completed Portlaoise’s showing in the Senior Women’s event.

In the Senior Men’s race, the team comprising of Cyril Cuddy, Richie Reid, Paul Cuddy and Noel Marum narrowly missed out on team prize.

Streets of Kilkenny

Well done to all the Portlaoise athletes who competed in the Streets od Kilkenny on the 29th of March. Portlaoise was out in force with a large group proudly wearing their red and white singlets. Full report on the race will be published in next week’s paper.

Training

Juvenile Training will resume on the 10th April for juvenile members.

Monday: Seniors - St Fintan's: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Seniors - St Fintan's: Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

National Indoor Championships

Grainne Lalor competed in the U-16 60M sprints in the National Finals in AIT on 18th March. Grainne finished second in her heat qualifying to the final, where she competed very well in a highly competitive field. The following Sunday, Grainne continued what is turning out to be an amazing season of athletics by winning a bronze medal in the National U-16 200m National finals in AIT. All her hard work is coming to fruition and we, as a club are very proud of her. She is a credit to her parents and family and is a wonderful role model or for our younger athletes.

Senior Road Race

Well done to our athletes who completed in the non-championship races at the recent Senior Road Race. Evanna Ryle and Amy Hyland both won their races and Emily Hughes ran a great race finishing in 8th place.

Training

Training takes place in Kilcavan every Monday and Wednesday evening.

St Abban's AC

Streets of Portlaoise 5k

Big numbers took to the streets of Portlaoise on St Patrick's Day for Portlaoise AC’s annual 5k road race. The kid’s races kicked they day off followed by the senior events, in which we had 12 runners among the 800 event runners.

St Abban's runners to compete were Jack Fenlon, TJ Burke (5th U-20), Colm Burke (1st O-50), Conor Barry, Colm McEvoy (3rd men’s team), Caitlin McDonald (3rd U-20) Mairead Moore (5th O-45), Ann Nichol (5th Ladies Team), Pauline Doyle, Carmel Hughes and Noleen Condron and Mary Whelan.

St Abban’s Open Sport’s

The 22nd annual St Abban's AC open Sports will take place Monday 7th of May, starting at 12.30pm. Please save the date, track and field events for U-8s upwards.

Also, this year’s 45th student games will take on the 22nd of April, all local schools are welcome to take part. Any school requiring assistance in the lead up to games contact Catriona McDonald. Starts at 1.30pm.

Another date for the diary, the first stage of the 2018 St. Abban’s Fit4Life Summer League takes place on Wednesday 9th May in Luggacurren.

Schools quiz

The club’s 33rd national schools table quiz, kindly sponsored by Dineen Refractories, was well supported as usual with 32 teams representing 11 schools taking part. Ballylinan came out on top with 60 points to take the Fr Kennedy Cup, with The Ballyadams Saints in 2nd place and Mayo in 3rd place. Thanks to Killeen Hall committee for the use of facilities and to all those that assisted Pat Whelan and the team in promoting the event.

Graiguecullen 5k

13 St Abban's and fit4life athletes took part in the 5km race. TJ Burke- 1st U-16 18.57; Colette English - 1st Female - 20.09; Orla Davis - 1st U-18 22.36; Pauline Doyle - 1st O-50 - 26.27; Noleen Condronlaolao - 1st O60 - 32.41.

Others are Sharon Buggy, Cathy Lawlor, Sinead Milton, Helen Seery, Carmel Hughes, Mary Whelan, Nicola Whelan and Anna McDonald.

Four St Abban's athletes took part in the 10km. Colin Coyne 2nd and 1st male O-40 in 34.46. Seamus Brennan in 43.06 and Adrienne Kelly and Michael McDonald both clocking 55.0

Couch to 5k/FIT for Life

St Abban's will continue to run the couch to 5k program every Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm to 8.30pm over the winter at St. Abban's sports complex. Cost will be just € 2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more information.

Training

St Abban's will continue to run the couch to 5k program every Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm to 8.30pm over the winter at St. Abban's sports complex. Senior and Juvenile training Tuesday and Friday 7:30 – 9:00pm. Cost will be just €2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more information.

St Michael’s AC

St Laurence O'Toole 5k

Well done to all the members of the Wrafter family who took part and raced well in Carlow recently. Well done to Kolbe, Sayer, Brook, TJ, Cecilia Wrafter and Logan Wrafter who all ran great times.

St Johns 5k Monasterevin Sunday

Well done to Lisa Sweeney who came second overall in 19:19 and winner of the Ladies race, well done to Olivia Sheerin 20:55, second Lady, and Louise Murphy McEvoy 22:03, 3rd Lady home

Well done to Bernard Weldon, 20:12, George Sharpe 20:14, Kevin Mulpeter Snr 22:01, Teresa Broughall 22:03, JJ Stapleton 25:35, Amanda Weldon 28:17, Peter McCreery, 28:28, Marie Larke 28:28, Vietta McManus 29:29, Kate McManus, 36:15, Amanda Byrne 45:47, Abby Chadwick 52:34

Naomh Ciaran’s 5k, Part of Offaly 5k

Well done to the Hackett family who ran in this 5k race, which is part of the Offaly 5k series.

Well done to Mark Hackett who ran 17:37, well done to Charlie Hackett with an impressive time of 19:00. Well done to Heidi Hackett who just finished ahead of her Mam Pippa Hackett in 23:01.

Great running by the Hackett family

Meath Springs Half Marathon

Well done to Shane Broderick who ran the Meath Springs half marathon in 1:48. Great preparation for the upcoming London Marathon.

Irish Life Masters Indoor Championship 2018

Well done to Siobhan McCann who came 2nd in the Long Jump and 4th in the 60m and 200m Well done to Bill Devereux who came 4th in the 60m and 200m

Wine on the Line 2018

Well done to all who took part in the Wine on the Line 2018 in Kildare recently.

Well done to Dermot Mangan 52:52 in the 10k. Well done to Martina Norman who took part in the 5k and all others who took part. Well done to all from all in St Michaels AC

Streets of Portlaoise 5k

Well done to all St Michaels AC who took part in the streets of Portlaoise on a very cold morning. Mark Hackett 17:21, Cormac Kavanagh 17:44, Charlie Hackett 18:55, Dave Murphy 19:28, George Sharpe 20:18, Poppy Hackett 20:52, Keith Coughlan 21:12, Tom Corcoran 23:29, Ciara Herron 26:39.

Well done to all, great running.

Mullingar Half Marathon

Well done to all who took part in the Mullingar Half Marathon - Olivia Sheerin 1:34:04, Wesley Reilly 1:43:24, Shane Broderick 1:48:11, Paul Sheerin 1:53:10, Denise Byrne 1:54:24, Der Lawler 2:00:01, Con Lawler 2:17:41.

Well done to all from all in St Michaels AC

The Heritage 5K

The Heritage 5k which was recently cancelled due to the Beast from the East has been rescheduled for the 22nd of April 2018. This event is hosted in support of a Greta local charity and all support is greatly welcomed.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at the Heritage Hotel Killenard– meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.