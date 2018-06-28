PICTURES - The Heath Golf Club President's Prize
The Heath Golf Club held their annual President's Prize recently, with JB Conroy emerging as the winner after a keenly contested event.
President Kevin Woulfe was on hand to present the prizes, and you can flick through the above gallery of pictures to see all of the winners.
President's Prize Results
Held on June 10
Winner JB Conroy (11) 83ptsRunner Up Anthony O'Callaghan (12) 81pts
1st Cat (1) Colin Delaney (8) 80pts
2nd Cat (1) Dermot Carolan (7) 76pts
1st Cat (2) Jack Croke (16) 80pts
2nd Cat (2) Dominic Brennan (16) 77pts
1st Cat (3) Daniel Timmons (21) 73pts
2nd Cat (3) John Commins (21) 71pts
Past President PJ Murphy (16) 70pts
Veteran Gerald Kavanagh (13) 73pts
Junior Jack Coss (17) 33pts
1st 18 Nett Oliver Bartley (10) 40pts
2nd 18 Nett John Kelly (4) 41pts
