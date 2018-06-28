PICTURES - The Heath Golf Club President's Prize

The Heath Golf Club held their annual President's Prize recently, with JB Conroy emerging as the winner after a keenly contested event.

President Kevin Woulfe was on hand to present the prizes, and you can flick through the above gallery of pictures to see all of the winners.

President's Prize Results

Held on June 10

Winner JB Conroy (11) 83ptsRunner Up Anthony O'Callaghan (12) 81pts

1st Cat (1) Colin Delaney (8) 80pts

2nd Cat (1) Dermot Carolan (7) 76pts

1st Cat (2) Jack Croke (16) 80pts

2nd Cat (2) Dominic Brennan (16) 77pts

1st Cat (3) Daniel Timmons (21) 73pts

2nd Cat (3) John Commins (21) 71pts

Past President PJ Murphy (16) 70pts

Veteran Gerald Kavanagh (13) 73pts

Junior Jack Coss (17) 33pts

1st 18 Nett Oliver Bartley (10) 40pts

2nd 18 Nett John Kelly (4) 41pts