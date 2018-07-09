Laois camogie team back on track after draw with Carlow



After a heavy opening round defeat to Cork, the Laois camogie team were back in action over the weekend, and they faced Carlow in Mountmellick on Saturday. With both teams needing a win, they were forced to settle for a draw, as Laois recovered from a shaky opening half to battle back for a share of the spoils. They were repeatedly punished by the free taking of Eleanor Treacy, but managed to weather the best of what Carlow could throw at them. Both teams had late chances to snatch the win, but neither could grasp those opportunities.



Laois 1-6 Carlow 0-9



Laois had started the game in confident fashion, and teenage full-forward Kirsten Keenan got the ball rolling with two points inside the opening four minutes. Carlow opened their account five minutes later thanks to a point from Kate Whelan, and the visitors slowly started to take a hold of proceedings after that.



After a brief lull in the action, Eleanor Treacy fired over her first free of the game, and Carlow were up and running. Treacy added another soon after to give Carlow the lead, and she would rattle off three more without reply to see Carlow surge four ahead. Laois were struggling during that spell, and probably lucky not to fall further behind.



The final score of the half went to Laois though, as Kirsten Keenan floated over a free, and despite playing second fiddle for much of the half, Laois trailed by just three at the break, 0-6 to 0-3.



Laois changed things a little on the restart, and one of the moves paid off instantly. Aoife Hyland, who started at corner-back but was moved into the forwards, gathered possession out on the wing, and sent a perfect pass across the field to Kirsten Keenan, who rifled a shot to the net. Laois found themselves level, and the game was definitely there for the taking.



Laois went back in front for the first time since the early stages of the first half courtesy of a point from Sarah Creagh. They should have kicked on at that stage as they were dominating the play, but Eleanor Treacy reminded Laois of her abilities with another free.



The tension was steadily building throughout the half now, and neither side could put a run of scores together to put themselves in a position to win it. Síle Burke edged Laois back in front, but Treacy was on hand once again for Carlow to keep the sides level.



In a nervy finish to the game, Treacy saw a relatively straight-forward free clip the post and go wide, before she did manage to give Carlow the lead from another free in the final minute. Laois had to respond if they wanted to get anything from the game, and Alison McEvoy was on hand to hit the equalizer, as she tied the game in injury time to ensure Laois got their first points on the board.



Laois are back in action this weekend, when they welcome Derry in round three.