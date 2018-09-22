Laois and Portlaoise honours World Boxing Champion TJ Doheny #pictures

Laois County Council bestowed its highest honour on a local warrior who has fought his way to the top of the world.

TJ Doheny was given a hero's welcome home to Portlaoise on Friday evening.

Local people came out in force to greet the World Boxing Champion to his hometown.

After a parade up Main St, TJ made his way to County Hall where Laois County Council bestowed a Civic Reception on the boxer who put his town on the boxing map after claiming the World Belt in Japan.

Councillors, TDs, council management joined Portlaoise's Parish Priest Msgr John Byrne to welcome TJ, his family, friends and Portlaoise Boxing Club to County Hall for the Civic Reception.

Photographer Con Murphy caught the historic events on camera.