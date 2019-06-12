Rathdowney-Errill Golf Classic a huge success

Rathdowney-Errill GAA Club hosted their annual “Flynn’s Medical Hall” sponsored Golf Classic on Friday (24th May) and Saturday (25th May) last on the beautifully manicured Rathdowney Golf Course, providing a serious challenge to all participants.

With over 40 teams participating the proceeds will help to defray the costs associated with the preparation of Rathdomhnaigh/Aireil teams for the forthcoming championship season.

Despite some cloudiness and light mist early on Friday morning the weather improved greatly. With all players taking full advantage of the conditions, a very competitive battle ensued.

Some great scores were recorded, with only a handful of points separating the top sides in all categories.

As the scores were totted up and double checked in the clubhouse afterwards, a team from that renowned and famous GAA Club, Tullaroan, led by their long serving Chairman Dick Walsh triumphed, closely followed by former Errill stalwart Liam Delaney and three of his golfing partners from the Heath Club.

Clough/Ballacolla Club, led by Club Secretary Padraic Kavanagh, were a match for all comers in Category 2, while in Category 3 Adrian Maher’s team from Gortnahoe/Glengoole fought off stiff competition, putting in a strong performance to claim the spoils.

Kathleen Guilfoyle with a stunning drive down the 14th took home the Ladies Longest Drive prize, Eoin Fitzpatrick likewise on the 18th captured the Men’s prize while Marie Phelan beat all comers to clinch the nearest the pin title.

A juvenile category was introduced this year and it was encouraging to see so many taking part, giving some excellent performances. Winners on the day were Niall Moloney and his school pals from Templemore CBS – well done to all.

As stated, the course, the club facilities and catering were of the highest standard. The event was well supported by a number of companies and individuals, our main sponsor Flynn’s Medical Hall, Oldtown Construction, Dunnes Stores, Glanbia, Super Valu, Keane’s Service Station, Michael Cleere, Martin Keane, Liz Dowling and Ray Kelly – their generosity is hugely appreciated. The success of the third Classic provided further proof of the great support that exists for the development and promotion of hurling in the Parish.

