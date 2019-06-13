Darts

Laois Darts host first round of rankings for Laois Panel 2019/2020

Greg Mulhall

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

Email:

greg.mulhall@leinsterexpress.ie

The first round of the Laois Darts Organisation Rankings took place last Saturday the 8th of June in Ramsbottom's Bar, Stradbally.

 

This event saw 36 men and 8 ladies competing for their places on the Laois Panel for 2019/2020.

 

Results are as follows:

 

Laois Darts Ranking 1 - at Ramsbottom's Bar, Stradbally

 

Men's Results:

 

Semi-Finals

Keith Malone beat Nigel Cassidy

Shane Mooney beat Ross Walsh

 

Finals

Keith Malone Beat Shane Mooney

Highest Checkout Keith Farrell 144

 

Ladies Results:

 

Final

Pauline Finn beat Liz Broughan

Highest checkout Liz Broughan 109

 

The next Laois ranking takes place Saturday 29th June in the Deadman's Inn, Ballyfin.

 

