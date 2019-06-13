Darts
Laois Darts host first round of rankings for Laois Panel 2019/2020
The first round of the Laois Darts Organisation Rankings took place last Saturday the 8th of June in Ramsbottom's Bar, Stradbally.
This event saw 36 men and 8 ladies competing for their places on the Laois Panel for 2019/2020.
Results are as follows:
Laois Darts Ranking 1 - at Ramsbottom's Bar, Stradbally
Men's Results:
Semi-Finals
Keith Malone beat Nigel Cassidy
Shane Mooney beat Ross Walsh
Finals
Keith Malone Beat Shane Mooney
Highest Checkout Keith Farrell 144
Ladies Results:
Final
Pauline Finn beat Liz Broughan
Highest checkout Liz Broughan 109
The next Laois ranking takes place Saturday 29th June in the Deadman's Inn, Ballyfin.
*Browse through our photo gallery above using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on