Laois Darts host first round of rankings for Laois Panel 2019/2020

The first round of the Laois Darts Organisation Rankings took place last Saturday the 8th of June in Ramsbottom's Bar, Stradbally.

This event saw 36 men and 8 ladies competing for their places on the Laois Panel for 2019/2020.

Results are as follows:

Laois Darts Ranking 1 - at Ramsbottom's Bar, Stradbally

Men's Results:

Semi-Finals

Keith Malone beat Nigel Cassidy

Shane Mooney beat Ross Walsh

Finals

Keith Malone Beat Shane Mooney

Highest Checkout Keith Farrell 144

Ladies Results:

Final

Pauline Finn beat Liz Broughan

Highest checkout Liz Broughan 109

The next Laois ranking takes place Saturday 29th June in the Deadman's Inn, Ballyfin.

*Browse through our photo gallery above using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo.