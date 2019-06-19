GALLERY: People turn out in numbers for Knock National School 5k Run

Knock National School Parents' Association hosted their annual 5km run/walk last Friday evening in Spink.



There was a brilliant turn-out on the day with locals gathering in their numbers for the event, and our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture the smiling and tired faces.



The race began at 8pm from the picnic area and ended at Knock National School. Medals were presented afterwards in the school.

The results are as follows:

U-7

1st: Éabha Brady (35.10)

2nd: Cian Tully (35.12)

3rd: Dylan McDermot (35.15)

U-9

1st: Grace Headan (26.50)

2nd: Caoilfhinn Brady (26.51)

U-11

1st: Conor Headen (23.50)

2nd: Eoin Lynam (29.41)

U-13

1st: Eoin Carter (29.41)

2nd: John Knowles (34.09)

U-18

1st: Evan Hogg (17.25)

Eric Smyth (28.58)

18+ Male

1st: Richie Reid (16.33)

2nd: Sean Delaney (17.52)

18+ Female

1st: Liz McWey (22.14)

2nd: Sinead Stone (24.53)