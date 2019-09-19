GALLERY: All the action from the 28th annual Luggacurren 10k

The 28th annual Luggacurren 10k took place recently with a great crowd turning out for the day.

The race was won by Freddy Keron, Raheny AC, followed closely by Thomas Hayes, KCH.

Third, fourth and fifth places were very closely contested with only nineteen seconds between them. Tom Lupton (34:26), Michael Kelly (34:28) and Cian McDonald 34:45 with Cian taking the Junior prize. Colm Burke (35:15) won the O/50 category and Cyril Cuddy (36:01) won the O/45 category.

In the Ladies section, Breda McDonald, Ballyroan-Abbey won her first Luggacurren 10K title with a time of 41:01.

There to catch the action was our photographer, Alf Harvey.

*Browse through the photo gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above