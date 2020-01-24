GALLERY: Huge crowd braves the elements at The Great Heath Run 2020

The Heath GAA club held their annual Great Heath Run over the weekend, with hundreds of athletes lining up for the latest staging of the race on a cold Sunday morning.

The 10k races were won by Cian McDonald and Laura Mooney, while the 5k races were won by Lisa Sweeney and Oisin Jago as athletes braved the elements to navigate their way around a tough and scenic route.

Our photographer Denis Byrne was there on the day.

