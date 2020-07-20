Zest Health Club at The Killeshin Hotel is delighted to welcome new members

Zest Health Club at The Killeshin is delighted to have reopened it’s doors and are now accepting new membership.

Both The Killeshin Hotel and Zest Health Club have received their accreditation from Fáilte Ireland as part of their COVID Safety Charter.

Clear signage regarding social distancing, protective screens at reception, multiple hand sanitizing stations and an advanced cleaning regime are all in place to ensure our members are entering a safe and welcoming environment.

Additional Classes have now been added to their timetable ( See below) and we now have a new active retired class happening twice a week.

Pre-booking with us is now essential so please give our team a call on 057 8631219 or email zest@thekilleshin.com . 10% discount on annual memberships available until the end of July.

For more information on our facilities please go to https://www.thekilleshin.com/ zest-leisure-club/