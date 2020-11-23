'Best Night Ever’ say girls who play rugby for the first time ever at Portlaoise Rugby Club in pictures

‘That was the best night ever’ according to 10 year old Chloe Kavanagh from Portlaoise and many more girls who attended the ‘Give it a Try’ for Girls at Portlaoise Rugby Club on Tuesday night, November 17.

The purpose of this initiative was to encourage more girls to try out rugby as a sport and the event turned out to be a resounding success.

Mr Philip Bradley, PRFC President said: ‘We were delighted to launch this ‘Give it a Try for Girls’ initiative. Women’s rugby has continued to thrive at our club and of course we are also very proud to have the likes of international players Alison Miller and Emma Hooban, former members and players of Portlaoise Rugby Club,’ concluded Mr Bradley.

Anyone interested in receiving further information about the club can log onto the Facebook page at Portlaoise Rugby Club.

Among those who attended Give it a Try were Emma and Kate Scully with their Mammy Sharon from Portlaoise: Lucy Gallagher with her dad Mark Gallagher from Mountmellick; Purdy and Molly Kelly from Trumera; Ellizabeth, Grace and Gordon Pearson from Ballacolla; Rebecca, Grace and Ellizabeth Pearson from Ballacolla; Maeve Carroll from Ballyfin, Mide Agoro, Portlaoise and Caoimhe Sweeney from Portlaoise; Shivek, Veronika and Aiden Sareen from Portlaoise; Emma Delaney and her mammy Edel Delaney from Stradbally; Chloe Kavanagh aged 10 from Portlaoise and her mammy Mary Kavanagh; Leah Kavanagh aged 7 and Niamh from Portlaoise.