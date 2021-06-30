PICTURE GALLERY: Laois Sports Partnership ‘Bubbles and Pods’ prove a big hit at Castlecuffe NS

Castlecuffe NS was a buzz of excitement last week as they got to put their ‘Bubbles & Pods” equipment to good use, while also having the opportunity to practice their basketball skills. (see pictures in gallery at top of page, use arrow icon to scroll through them)

Community sports development officer Eimear Bryant visited the school to show the full potential of the equipment supplied to the school and help the children with some fun exercises and activities.

“It was great to see the children enjoy using the equipment so much and help them to make the most of it,” Eimear said.

She added that the children really enjoyed the activities as the countdown to the end of the school year continues.

Blessed with good weather and sunshine, the day proved a very successful one for all involved.

The 'Bubbles and Pods' programme was made possible through funding Laois Sports Partnership received from Sport Ireland and Healthy Ireland, with additional training supports and resources provided by our partners in Basketball Ireland.

The equipment proved very useful, particularly during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, with activities being confined to outdoors in pods of 15.

Basketball was also very much on the agenda with basketball coach Shay Dooley also paying the school a visit on the day to coach basketball skills and play some games.

All photos by Trevor Moore