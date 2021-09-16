IN PICTURES: Winners galore at Portarlington golf clubs' Presidents prize

There was a massive entry list for President Michael Feeley's Prize in Portarlington golf club recently. Over 200 members competed and it is a reflection of Michael's status in the club, for having held every position except Club Captain, that a large number was present at the Presentation of Prizes on Sunday evening.

The Club Captain Brian Guinan, during his introduction of Michael, went down memory lane and recalled when Michael first arrived in Mountmellick in 1970 as a schoolteacher, and after six years, the opportunity of becoming Principal in Cloneyhurke presented itself and Michael spent the following 22 years becoming a very popular figure in the area while he became a member of Portarlington Golf Club in 1976.

Following his retirement in 1998, he became manager of Mountmellick Credit Union, where he spent many happy years until 2013, and it was not surprising that many of Michael's guests from his adopted town were in attendance and included Fr Michael Murphy PP and Mary Culleton Vice Chairman of Mountmellick Credit Union.

Among the many accolades and trophies in his showcase, there is one particular achievement he is extremely proud of, and he should be, for it may be quite some time before it is emulated, and that is winner of the Club Championship in each decade he has been a member.

Michael is a proud Leitrim man, however having spent such a long time in Mountmellick, there is a fair sprinkling of blue and white which comes to light from time to time.

Portarlington Golf club wish Michael all the best for the remainder of his year and every success in the future.

FULL RESULTS of Michael Feeley's Presidents prize

1st Stephen Dillon(13.6) 64(b9)

2nd Niall Smith(22.9) 64

Gross Kevin Connolly(+2) 73

3rd Gerard Ward(19.1) 65(b9)

4th Kevin Dunphy(22.9) 66

Past President P.J. Dempsey(13.1) 68(b9)

Committee John G Ryan(14.4) 70

Senior Marty Fitzpatrick(20.1) 67

1st Junior Oisin O’Dea (15.6) 78

2nd Junior Ryan Conlon (6.8) 85

Ladies 9 Hole

1st Ann Quinn(35.2) 34

2nd Stephanie Gorman(36.2) 35

3rd Carmel Fitzpatrick(17.1) 37