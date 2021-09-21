Search

21/09/2021

IN PICTURES: Winners all round at The Heath Captains Prize day

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Some very exciting golf was played last weekend at The Heath with the course record of 67 gross established by Brian Keenan earlier in the year beaten by Damien Delaney on the first day, 4th September and the same score equaled by Brian Keenan on the 5th September.  Damien plays off a handicap of 3 and Brian off a handicap of +4. 

The Results of the Captains Prize are as follows;

1st                          Mathew Keegan  134 Nett                                                       

2nd                        Joe Llewelyn       136 Nett (Back 9)                                                                  

1st Gross             Brian Keenan 139 Gross                                                                                                               

4th                         Dermot Carolan 136 Nett (Last 18)                                                                

5th                         Peter Scully (Lcc)  136 Nett                                                                     

2nd Gross            Damien Delaney 143 Gross                                                                       

7th                         Alex Cleland Junior 137 Nett                                                                                                                 8th                         Donal O'Sullivan 138 Nett                                                                                                                    9th                         Jack Bergin 139 Nett (Last 18)                                                                                                            10th                       Ray Nerney 139 Nett                                                                                                                     

Past Captains     Larry Dunne 145 Nett                                                                                            

Veterans             Pat McEvoy 140 Nett                                                                                                                    

1st 18                    Brendan Madigan 66 Nett                                                                                                      

2nd 18                   John Quane 69 Nett                                                                                                         

Junior Prize         Mark Kelly 73 Nett

                                                                                                                                                                   

Captain’s Prize to Ladies - 9 Hole Stableford                                                                                           

                                                                                                                  

1st                          Betty O'Donnell 22 Points                                                              

2nd                        Rovena Fahey 21 Points                                                                              

3rd                         Mary Culliton 21 Points           

