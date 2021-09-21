IN PICTURES: Winners all round at The Heath Captains Prize day

Some very exciting golf was played last weekend at The Heath with the course record of 67 gross established by Brian Keenan earlier in the year beaten by Damien Delaney on the first day, 4th September and the same score equaled by Brian Keenan on the 5th September. Damien plays off a handicap of 3 and Brian off a handicap of +4.
The Results of the Captains Prize are as follows;
1st Mathew Keegan 134 Nett
2nd Joe Llewelyn 136 Nett (Back 9)
1st Gross Brian Keenan 139 Gross
4th Dermot Carolan 136 Nett (Last 18)
5th Peter Scully (Lcc) 136 Nett
2nd Gross Damien Delaney 143 Gross
7th Alex Cleland Junior 137 Nett 8th Donal O'Sullivan 138 Nett 9th Jack Bergin 139 Nett (Last 18) 10th Ray Nerney 139 Nett
Past Captains Larry Dunne 145 Nett
Veterans Pat McEvoy 140 Nett
1st 18 Brendan Madigan 66 Nett
2nd 18 John Quane 69 Nett
Junior Prize Mark Kelly 73 Nett
Captain’s Prize to Ladies - 9 Hole Stableford
1st Betty O'Donnell 22 Points
2nd Rovena Fahey 21 Points
3rd Mary Culliton 21 Points
