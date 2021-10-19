IN PICTURES: Portarlington Golf club hold delayed 2020 President's Prize

Portarlington Golf club held their 2020 President's Prize recently having been unable to hold it last year due to the pandemic.
John Gordon was the winner on the day.
Proud Laois man PJ Dempsey had a great turn out for his big day and here are a selection of great photos from Portarlington golf club.
All photos were taken by Frank Smith. (click on the image above and use the arrows to scroll through the images)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.