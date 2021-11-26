IN PICTURES: Ballyroan and Abbeyleix District AC athletes shine for Heywood CS

Laois Secondary Schools Pre- Championship XC

A great day of Cross country was had last Wednesday in Heywood CS, where over two hundred students got their first taste of competitive schools XC running this year. Big thanks to the Egan family for granting use their land which provided a tough cross-country course, with excellent under foot conditions.

Ballyroan/ Abbeyleix and District AC had sixteen athletes running- Feilim Toibin (finished 4th place in the minor boy’s race, which also was his first ever race!) - Sadhbh Moore (finished 7th in the Intermediate girls race) - Laura Kavanagh (who finished 9th in the intermediate girls race)- Aaron Farnan (who finished 7th in the Intermediate boys race)- Rody Mc Evoy (who finished 9th in the intermediate boys race)- Caoimhe Moore (who finished 2nd in the Senior girls race) - Jack Mc Mahon (1st in the Senior boys race) - James O Mahony (6th in the Senior boys race) - Will Ryan (8th in the Junior boys race) - Sive O Reilly (ran well in the minor girls race) - Ella Doody (who ran well in the Minor girls race)- Elaine Miller (ran well in the Junior girls race) - Eoin Drennan (ran well in the Junior boy’s race) - Penny Wilkinson (ran well in the Junior girl’s race)- Georgina Charlton (ran well in the Junior girls race) - Alex Charlton (ran well in the Intermediate girls race)

Intervarsity’s Road Relays

Well done to Conall Whelan (UCD), Cian Mc Donald (WIT) and Shane Bowe (WIT) who represented their colleges at the National college relays last weekend in Maynooth.

Leinster Uneven Ages Cross Country

The Leinster Uneven cross country took place in Avondale house in Wicklow on Sunday November 7th.

Aaron Farnan and Rody McEvoy ran very well in the Boys U15 race. The county team placed 6th. Faye McEvoy placed 10th in the Girls U17 qualifying her for the All Irelands in early December.

In the boys U19 Jack McMahon came 10th which qualifies him for the All Ireland in a few weeks. Well done to all 4 who ran.