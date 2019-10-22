Met Éireann is forecasting very cold weather into Bank Holiday weekend

Met Éireann weather charts and forecast show 'very cold' weather taking hold over Ireland through the October Bank Holiday weekend and into the mid-term school break and Halloween.

Atlantic Air Mass Charts on the forecaster's website show temperatures plunging by the middle of this week as a cold front from polar regions extends south over Ireland.

The charts show that the colder weather will prevail through the weekend with temperatures dropping further on Bank Holiday Monday.

In its weather forecast issued on Tuesday, October 22 Met Éireann says the outlook for the weekend is uncertain but cold weather is on the cards.

"At the moment, however, indications point towards cool bright and calm weather, but very cold after dark with widespread frost," it says.

Before the weekend arrives, Met Éireann is expecting heavy rain on Friday. More details below Met Éireann's tweet of what to expect.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



Our national forecast is here : https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/NwpG5wyjFu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 22, 2019

Forecast issued by Met Éireann on its website at 9.22 am on Tuesday, October 22.

TODAY - TUESDAY 22ND OCTOBER

Mainly dry today except for a little light drizzle along Atlantic fringes. It will be cloudy in most places with just a few bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures today 10 to 13 degrees, in moderate southwest breezes, fresher along the Atlantic coast.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry with variable cloud cover. Later in the night rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures tonight of 3 to 9 degrees, mildest in the west. Southerly winds will remain mostly moderate.

TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 23RD OCTOBER

Wet and breezy across Atlantic coastal counties tomorrow morning, but elsewhere will start out dry with some sunny breaks. Outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards through the afternoon and evening, with scattered showers following into the west as the rain clears. Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees, in fresh and gusty southerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain will turn patchy early in the night with mostly dry conditions developing, though some showers will feed into the west and northwest later. Lowest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Very blustery with sunshine and scattered heavy showers - driest across the southern half of Ireland. Highest temperatures will again range 10 to 13 degrees. Generally dry and calm after dark, but turning cold with lows of -1 to 3 degrees.

FRIDAY: A cold and calm start with outbreaks of rain. Cold and wet for much of the day with some heavy persistent falls and the likelihood of spot flooding - the heaviest of the rain is likely across the south and east. It may hold dry further to the north and west. Becoming breezy at times, mainly near coasts.

BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND: An uncertain outlook at this stage. At the moment, however, indications point towards cool bright and calm weather, but very cold after dark with widespread frost.