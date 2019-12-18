Christmas Weather
Met Éireann weather forecast charts for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve in Ireland revealed
Met Éireann has compiled and published weather charts which give an indication of the forecast for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.
Scroll through the gallery above to see what to expect when it comes to wind, rain and temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 & 25.
While it doesn't look as if it is going to be sunny - stormy weather doesn't seem to be indicated from the charts either.
