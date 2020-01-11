Met Éireann Storm Brendan weather forecast charts reveal a wall of wind and rain to hit Ireland - in pictures

Official Met Éireann wind and rain charts show Storm Brendan bringing a wall of wind and rain to Ireland when it hits on Monday.

The forecaster's charts show the rain will impact from around 8 am on Monday morning with all parts of the country impacted.

The wind charts reveal Storm Brendan's wind impact will also be felt from early morning but its effect will last into the evening.

While the rain charts show a lot of rain will fall, the wind charts paint a more serious picture. Wind strength is colour coded on the maps with pink, red and purple indicating the strongest winds likely to be experienced.

The maps also show where the strongest winds will be felt.

Met Éireann expects winds to reach 130 km per hour during the storm with flooding also a risk due to heavy rain and high tides.

