Storm Brendan Status Red level wind gusts and 10 metre waves recorded by Met Éireann

Storm Brendan Status Red level gusts have been recorded on land in Ireland while waves have exceeded 30 feet in the Atlantic.

Observations from Met Éireann show that a gust of 135 km per hour has been recorded Roche's Point in Cork where the average mean speed has reached 93 km per hour at 11am. A gust of 122 km per hour was recorded at noon.

Gusts exceeding 100 km per hour have been recorded at observation stations right along the west coast.

Meanwhile, measurements recorded by the forecaster's weather buoy off the west coast of Ireland in the Atlantic show that wave height of more than 30 feet or 9.9 metres at 11am.

A Status Red marine warning has been declared by Met Éireann but a Status Orange alert is in place for on land.

Met Éireann's weather warning explainer says a Status Red alert would be declared if there are widespread mean speeds in excess of 80km per hour and widespread gusts in excess of 130km per hour.

Satellite images published by Met Éireann continue to show the scale of the storm over Ireland.

#StormBrendan is clearly visible on this EUMETSAT Airmass image. More information on this type of image at https://t.co/WYsDe0gVIz pic.twitter.com/0PAriX0ywv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2020