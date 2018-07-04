PHOTOS: The first ever Laois Africa Culture Day in Portlaoise

The first ever Laois Africa Culture Day took place on June 30, to celebrate and demonstrate the varied cultures of Laois' growing African Irish community.

The Laois public enjoyed authentic African cuisine, learned about traditions, costumes and jewellery, and enjoyed music and dancers, while traditional Irish music by Portlaoise Comhaltas added to the cultural blend.

Bolaji Adeyanju from Mountmellick led a team of organisers of the day.

“The day went great. I thought this was the best way to encourage communities to get to know each other,” he said.

Photographer Alf Harvey was there to capture the atmosphere on behalf of the Leinster Express. Scroll through his images.