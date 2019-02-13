PICTURES: Last day of business for Abbeyleix Postmaster Derry Connolly

It was a busy day in Abbeyleix Post Office last Friday as Derry Connolly closed up shop after 60 years in business.

Many locals called in to wish Mr Connolly well in his retirement and to use the Post Office services one last time before moving to the nearby Supervalu.

Children from Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix also paid a visit to the Post Office.

Alf Harvey took pictures for the Leinster Express, scroll through them in the gallery above.

READ MORE: Historic day as landmark Post Office closes its doors.