Wheels turn on a Laois project that puts the high nelly on Ireland's tourist map - pictures

The wheels are officially turning on an exciting and unique new venture by a Laois community that could bring a tourism boost.

The Durrow Community Bike Hire Scheme was officially launched on Friday, June 28 at in the Square in Durrow by newly elected Cllr Olliver Clooney. The Durrow High Nelly Club was on hand to assist with the launch in a village which hosts the famous Scarecrow Festival every August.

The project is the brainchild of the Irish Country Roads and Culture Trails. It is a group set up by people in Durrow who are also involved in events like the annual Bulfin Heritage Cycle. They believe cycling has great tourist potential.

Photographer Alf Harvey caught the event on camera.