Laois Garda Inspector's toy fund shows what Christmas is all about

A special toy fund set up by a Portlaoise-based Garda officer will see toys delivered this Christmas in Laois.

Garda Inspector Brian Monaghan set up the Laois District Toy Fund three months ago assisted by Portlaoise District Court and staff as well as Laois County Council, The Block Project Garda Youth Diversion Scheme, PATH Portlaoise Action to Homelessness and Portlaoise Garda Property manager Leona Mooney.

Insp Monaghan was really busy last week helped by Garda Byrne, Garda Sosinska, Garda Fahy and student Garda Nolan wrapping toys for delivery to 58 children in Laois this Christmas. Portlaoise Community Policing Unit offered invaluable assistance.

Insp Monaghan joined Leona Mooney, PEMS Laois Offaly, in making a donation through the fund to Orla Mahon of the Kolbe Special School this week in Portlaoise to help purchase much needed sensory equipment for their students of the school which educates children with severe disabilities.

They also visited St Francis School Portlaoise, where they donated some books, colouring equipment and sensory literature to principal John Moran.














