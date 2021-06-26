Big Laois GAA club flies the Irish and LGBTQ+ Rainbow flags with 'Pride' in Portlaoise

The Rainbow flag flew side by side with the Irish Tricolour in Portlaoise as the Laois town's GAA showed solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
The flag was flying in the wind at the club's HQ in Rathleague on Virtual Pride Day on Saturday, June 26 as Pride month for the LGBTQ+ drew to a close.
Portlaoise GAA is one of the most successful clubs in Laois and Leinster. Their motto is Club is Family.
