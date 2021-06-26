Big Laois GAA club flies the Irish and LGBTQ+ Rainbow flags with 'Pride' in Portlaoise

Portlaoise shows solidarity

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Rainbow flag flew side by side with the Irish Tricolour in Portlaoise as the Laois town's GAA showed solidarity with the  LGBTQ+ community.

The flag was flying in the wind at the club's HQ in Rathleague on Virtual Pride Day on Saturday, June 26 as Pride month for the LGBTQ+ drew to a close.

Portlaoise GAA is one of the most successful clubs in Laois and Leinster. Their motto is Club is Family.

Scroll through the pictures above to see the flags flying at the entrance to the pitches on the outskirts of the county town.

