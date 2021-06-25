Court Poor Box is big beneficiary in Laois drugs cases

The Court Poor Box enjoyed a good day at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, where Judge Bernadette Owens directed a number of contributions to it, arising mainly from cases where people appeared charged with possession of cannabis.

Michael Mulhall, 24, of 39 Churchfield Heights, Castletown was charged with possession of cannabis, valued at €20, which was found during a search at that address on January 25, 2000. He was told to pay €300 to the court poor box by September 23.

Mareks Egle, 21, of 19 Jessop Street, Portlaoise was charged with possession of cannabis, valued at €200. The cannabis was found during a house search at his address on January 25, 2020. He was told to pay €300 to the court poor box by September 23.

Daniel Kelly, 23, of Broomville Court, Dublin Road, Portlaoise was charged with possession of cannabis, valued at €60, at Fielbrook, Portlaoise on January 17, 2020. The court heard it was the second time he had been charged with possession. He was working and had completed the State exams. His CV was handed into court. He paid €300 to the court poor box and Section 1(1) of the Probation Act was applied.

Micheal McDermott, 27, of Camira, Mountmellick was charged with possession of cannabis at Manor Court, Mountmellick on December 20, 2018. The court was told the cannabis was valued at €140. He paid €300 to the court poor box and Section 1(1) of the Probation Act was applied.

Marie Daly, 46, of 20 Hillside, Clonaslee was charged with possession of cannabis, worth €20, on October 2, 2020. She was told to pay €300 to the court poor box by September 16.

Joshua Guerin, 21 of Kilcavan, Geashill was charged with possession of cannabis at Derrymacart, Geashill on May 28, 2020. The value of the cannabis was €10, the court was told. He paid €300 to the court poor box and the charge was struck out.

Karl Tuohy, 38, of 12 Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick was charged with possession of cannabis herb worth €20 at his address. He was told to pay €300 to the court poor box by October 14.

Christopher Reilly, 38, of 15 Abhainn Dubh, Patrick Street, Portarlington pleaded guilty to possession of €70 worth of cannabis at that address on May 3, 2020. He paid €300 to the court poor box and Section 1(1) of the Probation Act was applied.

Brian Harte, 22, of Marian Hill, Portarlington was charged with possession of cannabis herb, valued at €20, at Gracefield GAA on August 13, 2020. He paid €300 to the court poor box and the matter was struck out.

Sarah Keogh, 32, of 47 Colliers Wood, Colliers Lane, Portlaoise was charged with possession of cocaine, valued at €200. The cocaine was found during a search at her address on February 26, 2020. Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick noted the value was high. She said there were young people living at the address. Ms Keogh had five children who ranged in age from 15 to 2. Ms Keogh took responsibility for it. She paid €200 into court. Judge Bernadette Owens noted her personal circumstances and applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.

Liam Smith, 30, of 9 Castlecourt, Daingean, Co Offaly pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of an intoxicant at the R419, Edenderry Road, Portarlington on September 26, 2020. The court heard that on that date he was stopped in a car. There was a smell of cannabis from the vehicle. He was tested and the reading came back positive for cannabis. Defence Counsel Suzanne Dooner said he was no longer taking cannabis. He was fined €250 and disqualified from driving for one year.