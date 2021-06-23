Mountmellick man told to have no contact with couple

A man was told to have no contact with a couple, at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Joey McDonagh, 21 of Irishtown, Mountmellick was charged with assault at Grove Park, Mountmellick on December 28, 2018.

Defence Solicitor Philip Meagher said he had a letter from Mr McDonagh for the injured parties Mr and Mrs Young.

He said Mr McDonagh had been drinking and was out of order. He had had an argument with his girlfriend. He expressed his regret again in open court. He had €100 in court as a token.

The couple suffered extreme trauma. He was beside himself with the level of regret.

Judge Staines asked Mr Young had there been any incident since.

He replied no, but his wife just gets scared.

The Judge noted it happened two and a half years ago.

She imposed a six month sentence, suspended for two years.

Mr McDonagh is not to have any contact with the Youngs and any contact will be in breach of the suspended sentence.

“That might give your wife some comfort,” the Judge told Mr Young.

