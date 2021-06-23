Report romance fraud early, Irish Garda Commissioner tells Laois

Report romance fraud early, the Garda Commissioner has advised the people of Laois.

People who fall victim to fraud over the phone and online including romance fraud can often get their money back if they report it quickly, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said this week.

he was addressing Laois politicians at the Joint Policing Committee quarterly online meeting.

He said there has been a concerning rise in fraud via mobile phones and online.

“I would highlight the dangers of investment fraud and romance fraud, where considerable sums have been embezzled and stolen from people.

“We investigate these and we have very good relationships in the banking industry that we might be able to retrieve some if not all of the money.

“Money takes its own time to travel through the banking system and we’ve had a lot of success in interrupting that flow and retrieving at least some of the money. We always urge early reporting where possible,” Commr Harris said.