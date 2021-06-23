Community Service in lieu of three months in prison for Laois driver

Community Service in lieu of three months in prison for Laois driver

Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Ardadiusz Wilk, 37, of 23 Rushall, Shannon Road, Mountrath was charged with no motor insurance and no driving licence at Dysart Beg on May 25, 2021.

Portlaoise District Court heard recently that he had a number of previous convictions.

Defence Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald noted he had received a suspended sentence on June 3. This offence predated that.

He was a Polish national. He had an appalling road traffic record and he was no longer able to work as a courier because of insurance.

This concentration of offences arose because he had been disqualified from driving in his absence from court and he was unaware of it. This impacted on the accrual of offences.

Judge Staines noted it was his third suspended sentence.

She ordered 180-hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison.

Driver was momentarily on public road in Laois

