Take a look at the new addition to Portlaoise's top square IN PICTURES

Work is ongoing in Portlaoise on what could be the first of many new things to help get local people out of their cars.
Laois County Council is working on a new bike rack on Market Square / top square. The stainless steel structure is designed in the shape of bicycles.
lThe council has received significant money to make Portlaoise Ireland's first Carbon free town and the bike rack is just one of the many measures already taken and like to follow in the coming years to encourage people to use more environmentally friendly ways of getting around. SCROLL THROUGH THE PICTURES ABOVE TO SEE WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE.
