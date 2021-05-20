Public bicycles suggested for Portlaoise as new bicycle stands unveiled

Portlaoise should trial a public bicycle scheme as is in Dublin, a local councillor has suggested.

The Laois capital town has some €18 million in funding to grow a "cycling culture" and create a Low Carbon Town as well as regenerating the town centre.

Along with over 50 new bespoke bicycle stands announced this week, Cllr Willie Aird suggests a public bike scheme.

"Is there room for a bike hire service in Portlaoise? Maybe pilot five of the bikes like they have in Dublin, to encourage people to use bikes again," he said.

Some 52 new bicycle stands will soon be dotted all around Portlaoise, as the council attempts to make it cycling friendly, along with many new and improved cycle lanes.

Laois County Council has unveiled a bespoke design for over 50 new bike stands, and their locations.

See it below.

Lyster Square: 8 to 10 units.

AIB Bank: 6 to 8 units.

Top Square (near taxi rank) - 8 to 10 units.

Hynds Square - 6 to 8 units.

Lower Main Street (Chocolate Browns) 6-8 units.

Portlaoise People's Park - 8-10 units to compliment the Triogue Bluway cycle path.

The stands are part of the drive to make Portlaoise a Low Carbon Town with a "cycle culture".