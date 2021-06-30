PROPERTY WATCH: Nature reserve for sale in Slieve Bloom mountains

Now is your chance to escape to the Laois mountains and live an eco friendly life.
A panoramic 10.22 acre plot of land is to be sold on top of the Slieve Bloom mountains near Clonaslee village, with auction offers to be minimum €100,000.
There was a once a residence on the land up to 15 years ago with the ruins still in situ.
There is potential to create an eco friendly business use for the land, or simply to protect it and enjoy seeing a patch of the ancient mountains (the oldest in Europe) return to wilderness and biodiversity.
“I am informed Laois County Council will look favourably upon any planning application with a Green Farming Agenda/ Eco Enterprise Project," the auctioneer Matt Dunne said.
The views are panoramic across the Midlands of Ireland and the River Glenlahan runs along the site guaranteeing a fresh water supply.
The purchaser also gets advantage of 1/20th share of the adjoining 865-acre mountain, called commonage land.
The land is part of a Special Area of Conservation and coupled with the Hen Harrier grant guarantees an income of circa €6-7,000 per annum.
The elevated portion of the field comprises of circa 6 acres with the remainder sloping down to the River Glenlahan.
It is three miles from Clonaslee and 10 miles from Portlaoise.
All offers are invited in excess of €100,000, at an auction to be held on Friday 30th July, 3pm.
See the current Leinster Express for details.
