'Keen interest' in sale of near derelict Abbeyleix mansion in Laois

'Great interest' in sale of derelict Abbeyleix mansion in Laois

Millbrook House in Abbeyleix, a listed house falling to ruin that was force bought by Laois County Council

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

There is reported keen interest in a second Abbeyleix grand house on the market, but it also requires an buyer with dedication and deep pockets.

The Laois estate of Abbey Leix, has just bought for €20 million by Limerick tech billionaire John Collison.

On part of the original De Vesci estate is Millbrook House, a romantically huge redbrick house in danger of falling into ruin.

Laois County Council bought it recently from the owner using a Compulsory Purchase Order. They will be selling it on by tender to a buyer at no profit but with the condition that they will do urgent restoration work.

There has been already keen interest, according to Mary White from Abbeyleix Heritage Company.

“We are absolutely thrilled to know there is keen interest in it. 50 years ago that house was beautiful. It was only in the 1980s that it was sold. The new owner did a bit of restoration work but then it fell into ruin.

"It is a very significant house here in Abbeyleix. Whoever buys it will get it for a good price but they will have to have deep pockets to restore it," she said. 

