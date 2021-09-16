In Pictures: Sports stars welcomed to the ploughing in Laois by resplendent Anna May

Ratheniska in Laois should have had hundreds of thousands of visitors this week for 'The Ploughing' but Covid-19 put paid to that.

But the ploughers didn't care because they had the serious business of competing in the National Ploughing Championships.

The Laois-hosted event had a strong Laois presence in shape of volunteers, clergy and politicians and of course the Queen of the Plough, Laois woman Anna May McHugh who was resplendent in a pink suit.

Anna May and the team of the National Ploughing Association have always managed to attract some celebs. While there was no Marty Morrissey this year, they had to make do with some international sports stars one of home has won a world cup.

The stars of hit British TV show 'A League of Their Own' - former Liverpool and England soccer star Jamie Redknapp, French World Cup winner Patrice Evra, former England Cricket captain Freddie Flintoff and comedian Romesh Ranganathan - were in Ireland filming for the upcoming series. The Ploughing is set to feature.

Hardy ploughing annual and Laois Photographer Alf Harvey was there too and he sent the Leinster Express a selection of picts from the fields on what were perfect conditions for the ploughers.