In Pictures: New book on Albert Reynolds launched in Laois

Albert Reynolds: Risktaker for Peace by former Minister Conor Lenihan took place on Friday, 8 October, in Moloney’s Gaelic Bar, Mountmellick.
Former Laois Offaly TD and Fianna Fáil TD John Moloney hosted the local launch which was attended by many local members and more from further afield.
Scroll through gallery above of pictures taken on the night by Paul Lalor.
The publishers of his new book say it is the first complete biography of Albert Reynolds. Irish Academic Press say it delivers an insider’s account that reveals the 'courageous personal risks' Reynolds took to create the template for peace in Ireland, and the highs and lows of a 'tempestuous, risk-taking life'.
