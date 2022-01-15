IN PICTURES: Laois Offaly town unites to remember Ashling Murphy

The murder of Ashling Murphy has been poignantly marked with a vigil of the Laois Offaly border town Portarlington.
The teacher was remembered in candlelit by scores of local people in the Square at 7pm on Friday, January 14. Photographer Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express. Scroll through his pictures above.
The event was a number of memorials organised around Laois to remember the teacher who died in an assault on Wednesday, January 12.
