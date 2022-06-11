Search

11 Jun 2022

Laois snaps social inclusion on camera

Conor Ganly

11 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Laois PPN are delighted to announce the winners of our photography competition the theme of which was ‘What does Social Inclusion mean to you?’.

Groups across Laois got snapping to be in with a chance to win one of three Fuji Instax Mini Instant Cameras.

Dan Bergin, Laois PPN Resource Worker congratulated the winning entries - Suaimhneas Community Childcare, La Leche League and O’Moore's Camogie Club.

"The photography competition showed that there is a strong social inclusion spirit in Laois with a wide variety of enteries. Thanks to all the groups that entered the photography competition. A special thanks to our judges; Donal O'Shea (Laois PPN Social Inclusion Secretariat Member), Joan Bolger (Laois PPN Social Inclusion Rep) & Naeem Iqbal (Laois PPN Social Inclusion Rep),” he said.

Laois PPN Secretariat Member Donal O’Shea was the Head Judge.

'Well done to all of the participants for forwarding their photos. They are all winners in their own right and are making significant contributions to enhancing inclusion in their communities. Clearly social inclusion means different things to various people and organisations. My own take is that socially inclusive initiatives are those which allow individuals and organisations to thrive to fulfill their full potential,' he said. 

Scroll through the gallery above to see the winning pictures and presentations.

Laois PPN consists of 650+ Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie

Local News

