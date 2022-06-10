Search

10 Jun 2022

Laois firefighters going to Hell and Back this weekend

Firefighters pictured at the fundraiser launch

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

10 Jun 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A group of firefighters along with their family and friends will go to Hell and Back for a good cause this weekend. 

Members of Laois Fire Service covering its stations in Portarlington, Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Rathdowney, Durrow, Mountmellick, Stradbally and Mountrath are going to Hell and Back to support AsIAm, Ireland's National Autism Charity.

The fundraiser is the brainchild of firefighter Ed Gallagher. He will be joined on the Hell and Back challenge on June 12 by colleagues including, Keith Vaughan from Portarlington,  Jason Maher and Pat Ahern from Mountmellick, Keith Louis and Brian Delaney from Portlaoise, Brian Keegan from Abbyleix, Neil Campion from Rathdowney, Stevie Thomas from Durrow and Pauric Keeley from Portlaoise. 

In total 22 firefighters and their supporters will take part in the event this weekend.  The Hell and Back Challenge is a 13km test of stamina staged in Co Wicklow. The course is expected to take the participants around four and a half hours to complete.

Speaking as the event was launched last month, CEO AsIAm, Adam Harris said: “Autistic people simply want the same chance to go to school, access healthcare services, gain employment and to be accepted in the community for who we are. Our work in AsIAm is driven to support Autistic people and to ensure that everyone is given the same chance. By supporting the Laois Fire Services Hell and Back it supports our work that all Autistic people get the same chance.” 

The Laois Firefighters, their family and friends have been training for the challenge and are asking everyone to support them on this link https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11430900_laois-fire-crew-2022.html

Local News

