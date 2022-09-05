Search

05 Sept 2022

'Outstanding' Laois Leaving Cert grades in Mountmellick

05 Sept 2022 2:53 PM

Among the delighted Laois Leaving Cert students are the 2022 class from Mountmellick Community School.

Many of the 89 students came into the school despite all the results now being online.

Among them were Róisin Thompson who was delighted to receive enough points for her chosen course, Nursing in Galway.

"I am so relieved to have finally gotten my results. Aflter a long wait I am very happy with the outcome. I can't wait to celebrate this weekend at Electric Picnic with all my friends. I'm so excited to start college and to begin a new chapter in my life at NUIG studying nursing," she said.

The Principal is Larry Curtin.

"Once again, we are delighted to see the outstanding achievements of our Leaving Cert students.

"Not only do we take great pride in our students who aspire toward 600 points but we are equally pleased with the great achievements of those who worked really well, applied all of their talents and aspired towards and achieved points in the 300 to 500 points range.

"All of these achievements rely heavily on the pastoral care,  persistence and professionalism of our staff and the influence that they have had on these students over the past five to six years.

"It also has to be acknowledged that none of this would have been possible without the support of Parents and Guardians not only in the past five to six years but also for the many years prior to that," Mr Curtin said.

He noted the added obstacle overcome by the students over the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a pleasure to see this group of students doing so well particularly in the context that COVID had such a negative impact on their second level education," the principal said. 

