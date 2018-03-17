GALLERY
St Patrick's Day Parades in Laois #pictures - keep an eye out for your picture in our gallery
We'll be adding pictures from the parades around Laois throughout St Patrick's Day so keep an eye on this story
Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Mountrath, Rathdowney, Abbeyleix, Durrow, Stradbally, Vicarstown, Timahoe, Spink, Ballyroan, Rosenallis
Our photographers are out and about on St Patrick's Day taking pictures around the parades.
Here's a gallery of some of the sights of the big day.
Tap the top right hand corner of the image on this story to swipe through.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on