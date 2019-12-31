PIctures: Actor Robert Sheehan back home in Portlaoise

Hollywood actor Robert Sheehan returned to his home town of Portlaoise in Laois this Christmas and kindly gave a tutorial to some lucky Laois acting students.

Local photographer Terry Conroy was on hand to capture these brilliant photos of the actor chatting with the teenagers from Laois Youth Theatre, and meeting Michelle De Forge, manager of the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.

Sheehan cut his acting teeth on stage in the Dunamaise as a teen himself, and is an ambassador of it. He donated his famed blue hoody from his role as Darren in Love/Hate for permanent display there.

The theatre posted his photos on their social media page.

"Robert Sheehan, kindly taking time out from his Christmas holidays at home to hang out with some members of the Laois Youth Theatre and give them a hands-on workshop!! It looked like amazing fun on stage yesterday!! If you've got a teen at home interested in the performing arts, we can't recommend this group enough!! #laoisyouththeatre #dunamaiseartscentre #dunamaise #robertsheehan





Robert who starred most recently in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, tweeted on Christmas Day to colleagues from the show.

He has also become a keen environmental campaigner, calling for an end to plastic packaging.

1.5 million+ people called on UK's supermarkets to ditch single-use plastic packaging. So why have they put even more plastic on their shelves this year? NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION ! @tesco #plasticsupermarkets https://t.co/Wppu2Va33A — Robert Sheehan (@RobMSheehan) December 29, 2019

Terry Conroy is a member of Portlaoise Camera Club.