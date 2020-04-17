GALLERY:
More messages of love to Laois grandparents in Covid-19 cocoons from their families
When we put out the call for grandchildren to say hello to their Grandparents in Covid-19 cocoons, we were delighted to get so many!
Here are more of the lovely photos that are featured in the current Leinster Express newspaper.
They came with sweet messages from grandchildren of all ages sending love and hugs to their grannies and grandads.
Read the captions in our photo gallery to see them all!
Send your photos and messages to news@leinsterexpress.ie for printing in the coming weeks.
Stay safe!
