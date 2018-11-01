Fenced exclusion zone erected around Portlaoise schools #pictures

High steel fencing has been erected around two Portlaoise primary schools to facilitate a safe return to school by children and further works to make the buildings secure ahead of more repairs.

Pictures taken for the Leinster Express reveal that a steel cordon is now in place around Portlaoise Educate Together and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

The Department of Education and Skills has described the fencing as 'external interventions' to allow both schools open after the mid-term Halloween break.

However, further inspections and work are on the cards to fix structural issues but no timeframe has been placed on when such work will take place. READ MORE

Similar fencing is due to be erected around a large extension to Presentation Primary School in Portarlington to allow children attend school after Halloween. READ MORE

All three schools were built by Western Building Systems who argue that all their work was certified by the Department of Education. READ MORE