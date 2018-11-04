High steel fencing and scaffolds greet pupils and staff to Portlaoise schools - in pictures

Precautionary steel fencing and scaffolding protecting doorways has been erected at two Portlaoise schools to allow nearly 700 children return to school after the Halloween mid-term break.

Pictures taken for the Leinster Express show that work appeared to has been completed on Sunday afternoon at Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Educate Together National School to allow pupils and staff to use the buildings.

Both schools were built by Western Building Systems and are deemed by Department of Education engineers to have defects in the walls that will need further repair work.

Work was also carried out at Presentation Portarlington Secondary School.

The Department of Education has yet to confirm a schedule for further work.