PROPERTY WATCH: Cottage with nice plot of land is ideal doer-upper

A cottage not far from Laois which comes with a nice plot of land is an ideal doer upper project for anyone looking for a country-style house.

The two-bedroom cottage is set on 3.261 acres and is located at Cangort Park, Shinrone.

The property, which has been vacant for some time, requires complete refurbishment. It does have the benefit of stone outbuildings and a haybarn with the majority of the land directly behind the dwelling and a second field to the front of the property.

There is sufficient road frontage to potentially have an additional site, subject to planning permission.

