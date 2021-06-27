Prisons in Portlaoise fly Pride flags in LGBTQ+ solidarity

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Rainbow Pride flags flew at the biggest prison complex in Portlaoise in support of the LGBTQ+ community during pride month.

Rainbow flags flew outside the Midlands Prison and Portlaoise Prison on the final weekend of June Pride Month.

Nearly 1,000 prisoners occupy the two jails in the Laois town.

Big Laois GAA club flies the Irish and LGBTQ+ Rainbow flags with 'Pride' in Portlaoise

Portlaoise shows solidarity

