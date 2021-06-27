Prisons in Portlaoise fly Pride flags in LGBTQ+ solidarity

Rainbow Pride flags flew at the biggest prison complex in Portlaoise in support of the LGBTQ+ community during pride month.
Rainbow flags flew outside the Midlands Prison and Portlaoise Prison on the final weekend of June Pride Month.
Nearly 1,000 prisoners occupy the two jails in the Laois town.
