Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rooms set for makeover at Laois County Council

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

New heating, chairs and overall renovation work is on the cards in the first phase of the renovation of meeting rooms used by Laois County Councillors and officials at County Hall in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council has invited bids from contractors for the overhaul of corridors and rooms in the appendix to the main Laois County Council building at James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise.

Despite its age, the main council chamber is not listed in the schedule of works, apart from some new chairs for coucillors.

The tender covers the Executive Meeting room, the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rooms, two corridors and the so-vistibule. The meeting rooms are used by all councillors and some officials.

Heating, paneling, floors, painting work is covered by the tender. The estimated cost is not listed. Companies have until July 28 to submit tenders.

