Hot weather set to continue through next week as Met Éireann issues High Temperature Advisory

Met Éireann has issued a High Temperature Advisory due to the hot weather that is set to bake Ireland for at least the rest of the weeek.

Met Éireann says that it will continue very warm until Friday, with day time temperature into the high twenties and very humid at night with temperature staying in the mid to high teens. The Advisory is in place from Sunday until Friday.

High pressure will bring predominantly dry, very warm and mostly sunny weather for much of next week. Remaining very warm and humid at night also.

The forecasters farming section says that over the coming week, daytime maxima will generally be in the mid to high twenties initially, turning cooler towards the weekend but still ranging in the low twenties.

The Met Éireann farming forecasters add that sunshine amounts over much of the week ahead will be above average though, towards next weekend, it will become cloudier.

⚠️High Temperature Advisory for Ireland ️⚠️



All active warnings see here ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 11.17am on Sunday, July 18.

SUNDAY: Hot and sunny across most of the country. However, in coastal areas of north Ulster it will be somewhat cloudier with patches of coastal mist at times. Maximum temperatures generally ranging 25 to 29 or 30 degrees, but slightly less warm along coasts due to a sea-breeze. There is a small chance of a few localised heavy showers breaking out later this afternoon or evening.

Staying quite warm overnight with largely clear skies, but a few patches of mist or low cloud will form around dawn. Lowest overnight temperatures generally 14 to 16 degrees but a little cooler in north Ulster with a mostly light northeasterly breeze. MORE BELOW SATELLITE IMAGE TAKEN OVER IRELAND ON SUNDAY.

MONDAY: Another very warm day on Monday with plenty of sunshine, albeit with patchy cloud at times. An isolated heavy shower may break out through the midlands during the afternoon or evening. Maximum temperatures generally ranging 24 to 28 or 29 degrees but slightly less warm in northern and eastern coastal areas with a moderate onshore east to northeast breeze.

Warm and humid on Monday night with mostly clear skies but with cloudier conditions along the north coast. Temperatures dropping no lower than 14 to 17 degrees generally in light northeast breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK: Overview: Very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Hot and sunny across most of the country today. ☀️☀️

Highs of 25 to 29 or 30 degrees, but slightly less warm along coasts due to a sea-breeze. ️



Take care in the sun and be #sunsmart

Tuesday: A very warm day on Tuesday with virtually unbroken sunshine. Maximum temperatures ranging 24 to 28 degrees generally but a few degrees less warm at the coast with sea-breezes developing. A warm and very humid night to follow on Tuesday night with temperatures overnight only falling back gradually reaching minima of 15 to 18 degrees around dawn.

Wednesday: Wednesday looks set to be a hot day with top temperatures ranging 25 to 29 degrees. There'll be lots of sunshine and just scattered cloud, mainly across the western half of the country. Uncomfortably warm and humid on Wednesday night with temperatures not falling below 16 to 19 degrees with light south or variable winds.

Thursday: Another very warm day is forecast for Thursday with sunshine and scattered cloud. Maximum temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees generally but a few degrees less warm along some coasts in light southeast winds. Uncomfortably warm and humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 16 to 19 degrees once again. There'll be clear spells but with the risk of a few heavy showers breaking out during the night in the south.

Friday: Warm sunshine for many on Friday but with some scattered showers or thunderstorms possible, especially across Munster where more general rain may push in during the day. Maximum temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees in moderate southeast winds.