Thousands of intercepted cigarettes being smuggled to Laois as 'air filters'

Cigarettes on their way to Laois were being smuggled to destinations around Ireland were hidden in steel cases described as air filters.
Customs Officers attached to the Revenue Commissioners made these and a number of other seizures of cigarettes worth more than €150,000 on the black market in Ireland.
A statement from the Revenue Service said officers at Dublin Airport seized almost 187,000 cigarettes and 38.5kgs of tobacco arising from a number of searches. Some of the tobacco was found in cans purporting to be pet food.
It said all seizures were made as a result of routine profiling and are detailed below:
Investigations are ongoing.
Revenue added that tese seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal cigarettes and tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
