PHOTOS - Vintage day of rusty rummaging for vintage fans in Laois

The Ballyfin Vintage and Veteran Club is back in action after the Covid-19 lockdowns.
The busy club which helps local charities has already held its vintage run and recently held an Auto Jumble sale at The Deadmans Inn. Photographer Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express.
